Former Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Councillor Ed O’Driscoll, presented a cheque for £2,355.20 to the Chair of Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust (CDT), Jane Roberts, at a recent council meeting.
The money was raised during Cllr O’Driscoll’s Mayoral year, which ran from 2021 to 2022. He held a number of events to raise money for the CDT, including a Coronation Ball and a Jubilee Crawl.
The CDT is a local charity that works to improve the quality of life for people in Ross-on-Wye. It provides a range of services, including befriending, practical help, and a helpline. Cllr O’Driscoll was delighted to present the cheque to the CDT.
Jane Roberts - former mayor of Ross herself - said: “Thank you Ed - and Josie - for all your efforts on the CDT’s behalf. This money will be used to support our Ross Good Neighbours scheme, which offers befriending and practical help to vulnerable adults, helping them to live independently in their own homes.”
The Coronation Ball and the Jubilee Crawl were a great successes. Cllr O’Driscoll visited 16 of the events put on by town residents to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The CDT is a valuable asset to the community, and Cllr O’Driscoll’s donation will help them to continue their important work.
Anyone who would like to support the CDT can do so by visiting their website or by making a donation.