He was arrested and suspended from duty as soon as the allegations came to light in October 2022 and resigned from the Constabulary in February 2023.
At the time the allegations were made he was still in his probationary period having joined the Constabulary in January 2022.
The Force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the IOPC returned it to the Force to investigate.
The case was then investigated by Gloucestershire Police's Criminal Investigation Department with charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.
At the time of Winston’s conviction, Deputy Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint said: "I am deeply shocked at the heinous crimes committed by Craig Winston, including some whilst he was a serving student police officer.
"The courage the survivors have demonstrated over the past four years is commendable and I'd like to thank them for their assistance in helping us hold him accountable.
"There is absolutely no place in policing for someone like him and we will now begin misconduct proceedings against him to ensure his name is placed on the police barred list.
"I hope this case reassures the public we will not hesitate to investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing by our officers and staff and bring them to justice."
Gemma Kneebone, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said:
"A thorough police investigation revealed that Craig Winston had a sexual interest in degrading abuse against women, and that he researched the use of various drugs to render people unconscious.
"This evidence, together with the accounts of two women who spoke of their personal experiences with Winston, enabled the Crown Prosecution Service to build a compelling case which resulted in his conviction and a very significant prison term.
"This prosecution would not have been possible without the evidence provided by these two women, and I would like to thank them for their bravery in coming forward and supporting this prosecution."
To report a rape or other sexual offences call 999 in an emergency, or report by calling 101 or online here: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/
Speaking with police and going through the criminal justice system is not something every victim/survivor wants to do. Support is available from partner agencies for all victims/survivors, regardless of whether they choose to go through the criminal justice system or not – do not suffer in silence.
In Gloucestershire, First Light provides Independent Sexual Violence Advisors for victims/survivors of sexual violence, whether the abuse was recent or not: https://www.firstlight.org.uk/
The Survivor Pathway is an online resource for anyone wanting to know more about sexual violence support services in the South West: https://survivorpathway.org.uk/
