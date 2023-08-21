The BBC Make a Difference Awards, initiated in 2020, shine a light on those who go above and beyond to uplift their communities. Charlotte, with her husband Matt, has provided invaluable guidance to young people transitioning from care settings or homelessness to independent living for over nine years. Their fostering journey has seen them equip numerous young adults with essential life skills, from cooking and budgeting to cleaning, setting them on a path to a stable and fulfilling future.