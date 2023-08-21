Charlotte Sullivan, a dedicated Supported Lodgings Provider with Herefordshire Council, has been recognised for her outstanding contributions by being nominated for the BBC’s Make a Difference Carer’s Award. The nomination, a testament to her unwavering commitment, comes directly from the young individuals she has tirelessly supported.
The BBC Make a Difference Awards, initiated in 2020, shine a light on those who go above and beyond to uplift their communities. Charlotte, with her husband Matt, has provided invaluable guidance to young people transitioning from care settings or homelessness to independent living for over nine years. Their fostering journey has seen them equip numerous young adults with essential life skills, from cooking and budgeting to cleaning, setting them on a path to a stable and fulfilling future.
Expressing her gratitude, Charlotte remarked, “It’s really lovely to be nominated and completely unexpected. It’s such a pleasant surprise - it’s lovely to have extended family. I’m looking forward to attending the event in September and whatever the results I’m chuffed to bits to be in the final four.”
Councillor Ivan Powell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, lauded Charlotte's efforts, stating, “I’m really pleased to hear that Charlotte’s work is being recognised by the BBC. Supported Lodgings Providers play a pivotal role in guiding care-experienced individuals into adulthood. Charlotte’s nomination is a testament to the excellent work she’s done with Herefordshire’s young people. We wish her every success at the award ceremony in September.”
Charlotte stands among the final four nominees in the Carer Award category, with the winners set to be unveiled in September 2023.
For those inspired by Charlotte's story and interested in fostering, further information is available at Herefordshire Council's fostering page. Enquiries can also be directed to 01432 383240 or [email protected].