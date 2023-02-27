Herefordshire motorists are being advised of a four-day lane closure on St Nicholas Street in Hereford, beginning on February 27, 2023. The closure is being implemented by National Grid as a result of an underground fault.
While the lane closure only affects St Nicholas Street, drivers are being asked not to turn off the A49 onto St Nicholas Street during the closure. However, traffic will be able to exit St Nicholas Street onto the A49 as usual.
Hereford Highways has advised motorists to plan their routes accordingly and to expect some delays during the closure.