POLICE have launched an appeal for information after four lambs were decapitated at a farm in Newent over the weekend.
Officers are investigating the incident, which took place in Malswick on the outskirts of town, sometime overnight between Friday (May 19) and 5pm Saturday (May 20).
The carcasses of the lambs had been removed and the heads left "in situ" in a field.
There had been 16 sheep in a paddock on the farm, and the others have since been moved to a different location.
Images of the lamb's heads left in the field were posted on social media by the farm's owner at the start of the week.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Police are investigating and asking for anyone who has information on what happened to come forward.
"If you see suspicious activity taking place and offenders are present or nearby, call police immediately on 999.
"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing and Rural Crime teams are now taking part in additional patrols and liaising with local farmers to raise awareness of this issue."
Information can be provided to police online by completing this online form, quoting incident 331 of May 20.