A CAST of famous cats and dogs were the special guests at the most recent Forest of Dean Camera Club night.
Local photographers were given special access to some four-legged stars of the stage and screen at a workshop at Viney Hill Sports and Social Club in March.
Some 10 dogs and a cat who have appeared in TV programmes, adverts and films were on their best behaviour as the club members clicked away with the assistance of Lydney-based animal trainer Jeanna Gwilliam.
Club member Alan Waterman said the furry A-listers were “only on duty for a short time so as they were not stressed, but they seemed to really enjoy being on show.”
He added: “Jeanna has them well trained and performing is what they do and what they love.”
First to take to the stage was tabby cat Yolo (pictured), who is famous for having appeared in the ‘Go Compare’ adverts.
Next up was Harper, a little Terrier who also starred in the ‘Go Compare’ ad, followed by English Springer Spaniel Dora.
Dora’s biggest role was in the recent Netflix film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’, where she was backed by an impressive supporting cast including Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas.
In the near future, both Harper and Dora are set to star in an unamed production alongside former Doctor Who David Tennant.
Jeanna told club members that filming had been taking place in Bristol, but Alan said further details of the production were all kept very “hush hush”.