Four more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 6th October 2022 4:27 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 191 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 187 on September 8.
They were among 12,110 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.