Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has written to Network Rail to push forward accessibility improvements at Chepstow Train Station.
Last summer, the Monmouth MS, in collaboration with Cllrs Paul Pavia and Christopher Edwards, raised awareness and concerns about a lack of accessibility and the need for urgent improvements to be made at the station.
Following correspondence and online meetings between Mr Fox and Transport for Wales, the Monmouth MS, Cllrs Pavia and Edwards & TfW met recently at Chepstow Station to discuss the issue first hand.
During the visit, they heard how a wheelchair user who arrived at the station from Newport, would need to travel all the way to Gloucester, alight, and catch a returning service, before being able to head in the right direction, adding almost an hour to their journey due to restrictions at the station, something which Mr Fox labelled as “completely ridiculous”.
All parties were informed that funding for any improvements at the station would be at the behest of Network Rail and UK Government, but an interim solution could be to utilise a Network Rail service yard to the east of the station, which has an inclined road leading up to the westbound platform, that could be adapted for accessible use.
Mr Fox, Cllr Pavia and Cllr Edwards all agreed this was a very good suggestion, with the Monmouth MS confirming that he would write to Network Rail to ask if this would be feasible, and for a costing of such a project, in order to get the ball rolling and deliver this vital improvement for Chepstow.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “I want to pay tribute to the work by Cllr Paul Pavia and Cllr Christopher Edwards for the work they have done in bringing this to people’s attention.
“From Cllr Pavia’s contributions in Council, to them both joining with me today, it is great to have their insight and support on such an important topic.
“Some of the stories and lived experiences I have heard, such as disabled passengers needing to travel to Lydney, or even as I heard today all the way to Gloucester just to change platforms is quite frankly a disgrace in this day and age.
“Chepstow station acts as a gate-way to Wales, and for this to be the first impression by passengers, is not good enough. We must be inclusive for everyone, and change must happen soon.
“I am incredibly proud to see improvements in my area at other stations, such as the new bridges at New Inn, Cwmbran and Abergavenny.
“Whilst this is the answer also for Chepstow, I fear we are someway of this due to funding. We might have a good solution in the short term, in utilising the service yard near platform 1, whilst a longer-term answer is found.
“I will be writing to Network Rail to put forward the case and to get the ball rolling, because this is an issue that really cannot continue any longer.”
