FREE dementia awareness sessions are being held at Gloucestershire libraries to provide people with information and support.
The sessions cover areas including what is dementia, common types of dementia, preventing and reducing the risk of dementia, how to get a diagnosis, who to contact for support and how you can help.
They are being delivered by One Gloucestershire, which is a partnership made up of NHS, social care, public health and other public, voluntary and community sector partners.
Six free sessions have been delivered in libraries since November 2022, with a further nine planned this year.
The sessions planned in the Forest are at Cinderford Library on May 16 and Newent Library on August 23, both from 10.30am-12pm.
The aim is to hold sessions regularly at the county’s libraries going forward.
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “These free sessions will provide people with invaluable information and support about dementia and I’m pleased we are able to host these at our libraries around the county.
“I hope they will become a regular feature to provide support to sufferers and families affected by the disease.”