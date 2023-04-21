As the River Wye continues to suffer from pollution, Friends of the Lower Wye have organised an evening where both Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency are going to give presentations. This will be the first time that both authorities have presented on the same stage.
The evening is Titled ‘Working Together’ and they will be talking about what their body does and who they answer to. Plans going forward for short, medium and long term – 2023, 5 years and 10 years. Cross border working relationships now and in 5 years. How they view citizen science and their results and how can the general public help them to achieve their goals.
They also have the CEO, Charles Watson of River Action giving them an overview of their activity.
Their chairperson for the evening is a BBC investigative reporter and producer with extensive knowledge of the river and authorities overlooking the river and valley.
There will be a Q&A session afterwards.
The event is at Bridges Community Centre, Drybridge Rd, Monmouth on Friday 19th May
6.30pm for 7pm start. Finishes at 10pm.
Refreshments will be available
The event is free, but please book either through the Rotary Monmouth Web site or emailing Mike Dunsbee on [email protected]
They have limited numbers of seats available for the very informative and enjoyable evening.
Picture by Debra Lake.