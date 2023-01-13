IT'S full steam ahead for the return of Rotary Monmouth’s Model Railway Exhibition at Bridges Community Centre next month.
The event on Sunday, February 12, takes place between 10am and 4pm, and will see 25 exhibitors demonstrate their varied railway layouts, alongside trade stands and refreshments.
Tickets will cost £6 adults, £5 children and senior citizens and £14 family (2+2), with proceeds being shared equally between Bridges and local Rotary charities.
A Rotary spokesperson siad that following the pandemic it would be great to see people supporting the event and helping get the group’s charities back on their feet.