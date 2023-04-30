IT’S full steam ahead at the annual Border Counties Steam & Country Show on Monmouth’s Vauxhall Fields this weekend.
The Saturday to Sunday (April 29-30) show features a large range of vintage vehicles from steam engines to classic cars, tractors to military vehicles, plus vintage caravans, fairground organs and a miniature railway.
There are also trade and craft stalls, models and collectables, a car boot sale, an animal section, children`s entertainment, a licensed bar and refreshments and an inflatable assault course
Events include a Dog & Duck Display, a Vintage auction, a Novelty Dog Show, Novelty Dog Agility, live music and ferret racing
Adults are £8, OAPs £7, children 10-16 £4, children under 10 free, and parking is also free.