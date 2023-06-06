A FOREST football club is inviting families to take part in a range of fun activities at its charity event this month.
Viney St. Swithins Football Club is hosting the Family Fun Day event at the sports and social club in Viney Hill on Sunday, June 18.
For this year’s event the club has partnered with local charity the Great Oaks Hospice, which has provided a range of hospice services for residents across the Forest of Dean for over 20 years.
The fun day has drawn upon the support of a host of local businesses to help bring the event to life, including a Bouncy Castle and Giant Inflatable Football Dartboard.
For those better with their hands but still possessing that competitive edge a Coconut Shy and Hook a Duck will not disappoint.
There will also be kids football, face painting, tombolo and a big prize raffle to get involved in throughout the afternoon.
A selection of hot, cold, and sweet treats will be available on the day including a BBQ, Hog Roast, Ice Cream, Donuts, Candy Floss and Sweet Stall.
Adding to the excitement of the day, the football teams are participating in a Charity Triathlon through the Forest of Dean on the morning of the event.
The team will swim the River Wye from Kerne Bridge to Lower Lydbrook, then don fancy dress to cycle to Mallards Pike ahead of the final leg, a run up the hill to Viney St. Swithins Sports and Social Club.
Sean Thomas, Chairman of the Football Club, said: “Our 2023 event promises to offer a fun and affordable experience for local families to come together with some great local businesses in support of the football club and a most deserving charity, the Great Oaks Hospice.
“On behalf of the Committee, I would like to thank those who have diligently planned and supported this years’ event and of course to those who attend on the day to make for a great local day out”.
The event is free entry and kicks off at 3pm on the day.