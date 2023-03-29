The service station on Overmonnow Road in Monmouth has reopened after a closure of three weeks as Shell Overmonnow following a rebranding and will now be offering 150kw rapid chargers as well as petrol and diesel options.
It becomes part of Shell’s network of about 1,100 Shell stations across the UK.
There is a shop available on site as well as a car wash.
Shell hopes to bring Shell Recharge 150 kW rapid EV charging to its Monmouth forecourt by 2025. By 2030, Shell UK aims to have 100,000 public EV charge points across the country.
11,000 of these will be rapid chargers at locations including charging hubs, forecourts, supermarkets and other destinations. This means that 90% of all UK drivers will be within a 10-minute drive of a Shell rapid charger.
For more information on other services and opening times for Shell Overmonnow search the station on the Shell Go+ app or visit Shell’s store locator pages at shell.co.uk/store locator.