The event is open to the public from 10am to 4pm and admission is free. It takes place in Coleford town centre and the Railway Drive public car park and the roads in the town centre will be closed for the day. Parking in Coleford itself will be limited and so the carnival will be providing a park and ride bus service which will be operating between JBH Associates, opposite Perrygrove Miniature Railway on the B4228, and the Main Place in Coleford. Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes from around 9:45am to 4:30pm. The buses are free but the organising committee would appreciate a donation towards the running costs of the service.