The Open Gardens weekend is a unique opportunity to peek over the garden fence into the cherished green spaces of Ross-on-Wye's most dedicated gardeners. With over 20 private and public gardens participating, ticket holders will be treated to a cornucopia of floral delights. Many of these green spaces are within walking distance of each other, and some will be offering refreshments to visitors. A guided tour of the riverside Linear Arboretum is also on the agenda for the weekend.