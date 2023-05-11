Friends of St Mary's Church in Ross-on-Wye are launching a horticultural extravaganza over the coming weeks, promising a verdant treat for both green-fingered locals and visiting plant lovers.
The green gala kicks off Friday, May 19, with a home-grown rendition of Gardener's Question Time. Aspiring horticulturists are invited to put their queries to a panel of local gardening experts, promising a lively evening of green-thumbed debate. You can submit questions via the event's website, or bring them along on the night.
The horticultural heroes for the evening include Tim Shelley from The Ross Community Garden, Gary Twist from The Garden Store, Stacey Gibson from Dor’s Garden, and Jonathan Billinger from Leaf Creative. Recognisable to many, these local luminaries are excited to share their extensive knowledge and passion for plants. The evening, beginning at 7.30pm at St Mary’s church, will also include a bar and a raffle, guaranteeing fun for all.
Coinciding with the question time, an exhibition by Ross Camera Club members, titled Gardens Great and Small, will be staged in the church. The exhibition will run until the much-anticipated Ross Open Gardens weekend on June 3 and 4, providing a delightful backdrop of garden photography.
The Open Gardens weekend is a unique opportunity to peek over the garden fence into the cherished green spaces of Ross-on-Wye's most dedicated gardeners. With over 20 private and public gardens participating, ticket holders will be treated to a cornucopia of floral delights. Many of these green spaces are within walking distance of each other, and some will be offering refreshments to visitors. A guided tour of the riverside Linear Arboretum is also on the agenda for the weekend.
Full details and tickets for both events are available from the Friends of St Mary's Church Open Gardens website, The Garden Store and Rossiter Books.