Being alone with your problems, your thoughts or your feelings you may think is ok as you may always have dealt with things this way however if this is the case I urge you to try and reach out to others. If you don’t feel able to chat to those closest to you, please reach out to a charity, a on-line forum or a local community group. There are many avenues of help out there and I personally can reassure you that once you have reached out the understanding and care you will receive will make the darkness not seem so foreboding; you will find light and a way through even the darkest situations just by having a conversation and letting others in on how you feel.