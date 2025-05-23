It is important that we look at the experience at these times, what lesson is it showing us? If we take a moment to peek back at our life from where we are today, I believe we all see a number of similar experiences being repeated, it is when we do this that the realisation comes to us that we often find at times we followed the same path out of it. It is my belief that if we don’t learn the lesson then similar experiences will come in different ways until we do. The art is to learn the lesson we are being shown, thedeal with it differently second time around so we stop the repeat button going on again.