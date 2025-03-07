I have learned that so much of my physical health depends on my psychological health, and being able to ‘plan’, (and not give myself a hard time when things don’t quite work out as planned) – but ironically, it also works vice versa. I feel more able to plan (and more alert and motivated) when I feel physically fitter. So the bottom line is we need to look after ourselves, and that includes keeping fit by ‘movement’ – emotionally and physically. But this obviously not a new concept as the Roman poet, Juvenal, coined the famous phrase when he wrote 'Orandum est ut sit mens sana in corpore sano' — ‘You should pray for a healthy mind in a healthy body’ — around the end of the first century AD.