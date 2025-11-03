There is lots of pruning and cutting back happening in gardens now – even though I always keep areas of appropriate habitat for wildlife to overwinter. As secateurs will be even busier than usual, I have just ordered new springs for my and my brother’s secateurs. We both now use the fantastic Okasune and the funny thing is that I bought his for him for Christmas about 40 years after my dad bought me my first pair of Felco’s as a Christmas present. Felco’s used to be the Rolls Royce of secateurs and I still remember the pride I felt in having my very own first pair. But since I discovered the Okasune ones a few years ago, I would never use anything else. The Okasune secateurs are Japanese-made and are just wonderfully sharp and light. They also make the most satisfying and hard-to-describe ‘clunk’ every time you use them. And their red and white handles have meant that I have been able to rescue mine from an accidental throw onto the compost heap more than once.