I’ve learned that life is all about perception. We live what we focus on. I can focus on her ruthless death – or the joy she brought (and had). And to reset my inner peace, I have also been consciously focussing on the wonderful sights around the cottage, in client’s gardens and in nature in general. There are some beautiful shrubs and plants in flower right now. My summer jasmine makes me catch my breath every time I walk outside. Its fragrance is just so uplifting and how tiny little flowers can throw out such a gorgeous scent is a reminder of just how magical (some) things are. A particular passionflower also catches my attention at this time of year. Just look at the flowers if you get a chance. They are head-shakingly intricate, so dramatic and yet just also beautiful. Interestingly though, that the Latin word ‘passio’ means suffering, and the climber is so called as the fruit of some species of Passion Flower are poisonous. So - dramatic, exquisite and occasionally toxic – sounds a bit like passion itself.