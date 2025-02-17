For many years I was on my own so one year having decided not to have yet another 'singledom' Valentines Day sat alone in my flat I set off for the cinema thinking I would blend into the crowd so no one would know my situation (not sure why that mattered so much to me back then). Anyway, I took my seat sure that others would come and sit next me however how wrong I was! Couples did come and sit in the row however left a seat each side of me I guess thinking someone was joining me...... so there I was in a crowded cinema in my own way declaring to the audience unintentionally I was single! To make it worse the film I watched, 'Stepmom' must be the saddest one ever! Looking back, it was funny and I now realise it didn’t matter to anyone else only me, but at the time it added to my woes for me personally of being alone on Valentines Day.