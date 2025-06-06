When I see the stitchwort going to seed in the hedgerows at this time of year, it always reminds me of Nan telling me about one morning when I was about 5 or 6 years old, and she was walking me to school. Apparently we were ‘very’ late because … I had insisted on trying to ‘pop’ all the seed-heads of the stitchwort on the way. She would then recall another day where we were even later – when I had apparently insisted on walking the whole mile to school – backwards. Neither of those incidents surprise me, but I still don’t know how I got away with it.