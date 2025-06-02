I think I have mentioned this before but did you know that although when we talk about ‘Flaming June’, we are referring to the traditional heat waves for this month, the phrase originally referred to the woman in the painting by Frederic Leighton, called ‘Flaming June’. The painting depicts a sleeping woman in a bright orange gown, and with flaming red hair, earning it the title. One of the interpretations of the painting suggests a connection between sleep and death, a celebration of beauty and sensuality, and a contemplation of the delicate balance between life and death. The oleander branch, known for its toxicity, in the top right of the painting, is supposed to be a symbol of this fragile balance. Despite being wonderfully thought provoking, somehow ‘we’ still managed to turn poor old ‘Flaming June’ into a description of typical midsummer weather.