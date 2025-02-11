IT felt inevitable after Wales’ 14th straight loss in Italy on Saturday, with the Welsh Rugby Union and Warren Gatland finally parting ways today (Tuesday, February 11).
Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt has been appointed caretaker for the final Six Nations matches against Ireland, Scotland and England.
WRU CEO Abi Tierney said: “The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations.
“We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won.”
The WRU says a permanent appointment will be in place in time for the summer’s tour to Japan.
Sherratt became Cardiff Rugby head coach in 2023, and has also coached at the Ospreys, Bristol and Worcester.
Gatland, who was reappointed to the Wales job in December 2022 after initially winning a hat-trick of Grand Slams, reached out to the WRU CEO on Monday to discuss the future.
He said: “I’d like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around...
“We’ve worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change
“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future.
“Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”