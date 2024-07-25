The leader of Gloucestershire County Council, Cllr Mark Hawthorne, has announced he will stand down in September after 14 years in the role.
Cllr Hawthorne will remain in the role until a new leader is elected at the full council meeting in September and will carry on representing the people of Quedgeley until the elections next year.
He will not be seeking re-election at next year’s county council elections, and looks to ensure a smooth transition with the new leader.
Cllr Hawthorne also announced that he will be stepping down as Leader of the Conservative Group.
Cllr Hawthorne said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead this council for the past 14 years. Whilst deciding to take a step back has not been easy, I am looking forward to all that life after being Leader has to offer.
“I will do all I can to support the new Leader to hit the ground running and will continue to represent the people of Quedgeley until the elections next year.
“It has been an honour to meet so many members of Gloucestershire communities over the years; to hear what is important to them; what is impacting on their lives and to do everything possible to address them.
“I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved on behalf of the county, but I have been particularly pleased at the progress we have made on driving forwards the green agenda and for the transformation we have delivered across many of our services.
“The commitment and effort I have witnessed first-hand during my years as Leader means I am confident that services will continue to go from strength to strength.
“It has not always been easy, in fact we have faced some incredibly challenging times, but it has always been rewarding and it has always been an honour.”
Cllr Hawthorne was first elected as a county councillor in 2009 and appointed as Cabinet Member for Environment by then leader of Barry Dare. He became leader the following year.
Prior to becoming a county councillor, he served as leader of Gloucester City Council between 2004 and 2007.