GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council has released a new film to promote the impact and importance of local authority fostering.
The four minute film is the seventh the council has released and was launched via its YouTube channel on Thursday, October 17. It follows foster carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they fostered, who are now adults.
Cllr Paul McClain, Lead Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said: “Fostering is a wonderful way to change children and young people’s lives for the better.
“It gives them the opportunity to thrive and reach their potential. We are proud to support the work of the ‘Everything’ project. This incredible film truly reflects the long-term impact that fostering can have, building relationships between carers and children which can last for life.
“So many families and individuals in Gloucestershire open their home and their hearts to children and young people who need our care, but there are many more children in our county who are looking for a loving foster family. We hope this video will inspire more people to find out more about this really rewarding role in our community.”
To find out more about fostering in the county, call 01242 532654, text FOSTER to 60060 or visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/fostering