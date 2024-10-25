GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council’s (GCC) Fire and Rescue Service and Trading Standards has issued residents safety advice for Halloween and Bonfire Night.
The services provided tips around the purchase of costumes, artificial light safety and how to be safe when using fireworks.
For Halloween, the services urged everyone purchasing Halloween costumes to check for a UKCA or CE mark, which shows that it complies with safety standards. It said when shopping online, it’s advisable to buy from legitimate UK sources.
They also reminded residents that battery operated lights are much safer than candles for pumpkins, keep children and animals away from lanterns, and never leave a candle unattended.
For Bonfire Night, they advised only adults to handle fireworks, keep naked flames away from fireworks, use a battery-powered torch to read instructions carefully, and use a taper to light fireworks at arms-length.
GFRS also advised residents to attend one of Gloucestershire’s organised displays, rather than host one at home.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I would encourage residents across the county to attend one of the many organised bonfire and firework displays across the council as these are safer. However, if you are using fireworks at your own home, please make sure to follow the safety advice provided at all times. Fireworks can cause serious or life-changing injuries so please treat them with extreme caution.”
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The advice from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Trading Standards is here to keep people safe and it is vital that the advice is followed.
“We want everyone in Gloucestershire to have an enjoyable Bonfire Night but fireworks can be dangerous, so it’s important to follow the guidance to prevent family or friends from any injuries.”
More advice for Halloween and Bonfire Night can be found on the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service website, along with a list of organised fireworks displays in the county.