Owners Pete and Kristyann said:“Having only taken over The Rising Sun Bream at the beginning of June, we hadn’t given much thought to holding a Harvest Festival as we thought it might be a bit too soon, but we were encouraged to do so by a number of our regulars, including Steve Turley, a local farmer who suggested we go for it and raise funds for Great Western Air Ambulance as it is a charity that the farmers in particular have had need to call upon when working out in the fields on their own.”