Generous patrons at the Rising Sun in Bream have helped to raise £2035.10 in aid of Great Western Air Ambulance Charity wth a Harvest Festival to raise vital funds for the charity.
The event, which took place back in September raised a fantastic £2,035.10 for the charity, ensuring they can continue to provide this lifesaving service to those in urgent need across the Forest of Dean.
Owners Pete and Kristyann said:“Having only taken over The Rising Sun Bream at the beginning of June, we hadn’t given much thought to holding a Harvest Festival as we thought it might be a bit too soon, but we were encouraged to do so by a number of our regulars, including Steve Turley, a local farmer who suggested we go for it and raise funds for Great Western Air Ambulance as it is a charity that the farmers in particular have had need to call upon when working out in the fields on their own.”
“Thanks to our wonderful community, who provided amazing produce, cakes, bread and bespoke handmade items, we had a fabulous event to support this vital air ambulance service, which relies completely on generous donations. We are all so thrilled to have raised this money to help support them and will continue to do so with our fortnightly quizzes on a Tuesday night.
“We would also like to thank everyone for their extremely kind donations and entering into the spirt of the Harvest Festival on the night. It was great fun and best of all, we managed to raise a lot of money for a very worthwhile charity. We can’t thank everyone enough!”
GWAAC Supporter Engagement Officer Nicola Farthing, said:“We’re so grateful to The Rising Sun Bream and its customers for their generosity and support. We rely on the people we serve to help us raise the £4 million we need each year to stay operational. The money raised will help us to provide critical care to those who need it the most – saving more lives.”For more information about GWAAC go to https://greatwesternairambulance.com/