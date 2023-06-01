George’s Fund has disclosed its maiden award of grants to seven innovative projects aimed at enriching the lives of children between three and eleven years old. Each initiative harnesses the therapeutic potential of the outdoors to cultivate children's wellbeing, reflecting the core ethos of the fund.
Established in memory of the poignant yet impactful life of George Price, George’s Fund is a philanthropic endeavour under the aegis of Herefordshire Community Foundation. The Fund’s call for applications focused on initiatives leveraging nature to engender long-term, significant change for participants.
Founder Laura Hughes expressed her exhilaration, keen to witness the transformative impact these projects will unleash. Bridie Sullivan, CEO of Herefordshire Community Foundation, underscored her excitement for the Fund's future, given Laura's dynamism and dedication.
Among the funded projects is The Cart Shed, which aims to offer customised therapeutic assistance in a woodland environment. Additionally, the funding will help establish a canvas outdoor workshop space for young individuals.
St Thomas Cantilupe CE Primary in Hereford plans to deploy its grant to deliver post-school therapy to children grappling with social and emotional challenges. This initiative will marry therapeutic intervention with forest school skills, equipping the children with a range of talents, from building shelters to campfire cooking, alongside fostering emotional resilience and problem-solving abilities.
Similar in its therapeutic approach, The Family Place Foundation seeks to provide counselling support to adopted, fostered, and kinship children and their families through residential respite camps. These services aim to foster stronger familial bonds through shared outdoor experiences.
Growing Local CIC will utilise its funding to deliver instructive gardening sessions in a new Children's Education Garden. Importantly, the funding will support the creation of an accessibility group, ensuring that the garden's design accommodates diverse needs, including sensory, social, physical, and mental health requirements.
Haygrove Community Gardens will use its funding to run sessions with local schools and nurseries, promoting sustainable living and nature appreciation. Similarly, Cultivated Learning and Nature CIC will conduct school sessions highlighting ecological issues, natural history, and wildlife, with a focus on deprived areas and children with special educational needs.
Lastly, Aspire Living will enhance the outdoor amenities of the Aspire Growing Cafe at Widemarsh Children’s Centre. The project will facilitate the creation of a secure and welcoming space for families, offering activities such as messy play for children and a covered veranda to ensure accessibility regardless of weather.