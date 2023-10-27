George said: “I was inspired to create this piece of The Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. This piece was split up over six days, taking an estimated 14 to 15 hours! I used acrylic and oil paints to create it, with a loss of one paint brush - I dropped it down the sink. I enjoyed painting his face the most, but his face was also the hardest thing to paint. I plan to paint another version of The Joker next, played by Heath Ledger – he’s my favourite!”