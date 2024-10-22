GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has asked residents of the county for their views on risks they face now and in the future.
GFRS regularly assesses risks to the community using its own data, but now wants to hear the views of residents too. Feedback from the public will be combined with the service’s knowledge and experience, to build a balanced picture of the risks it may face, helping form the Community Risk Profile (CRP) for Gloucestershire.
Launched on Monday, October 21, residents and businesses have until Sunday, December 1, to make sure their views are heard and the CRP has taken them into account.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Adam Openshaw said: “We want to hear from the public to find out your thoughts on what risks we face in the community. This forms a vital part of our Community Risk Management Plan, which sets out how we will continue to keep the communities of Gloucestershire as safe as possible.
It will make sure we have the means to establish and maintain the right people, with the right skills, equipment and systems, that are in the right places at the right times, so please spare five minutes to complete the survey.”