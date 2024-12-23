Verity Warmsley, the Home Manager of Gibraltar, said “continuation of life for our family members is very important to us. Being able to go out and engage with their local community has a real and positive impact on people living with a Dementia, and it was especially great seeing the intergenerational connection at this event.” One family member, Elizabeth, couldn’t stop talking about the play with her son when he came to visit the next day, he said “she would not stop going on about it” and how much she enjoyed it.