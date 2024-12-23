Residents of Gibraltar Nursing Home (who are fondly called ‘family members’) were recently invited to Overmonnow Primary School to enjoy a special performance of their Christmas nativity play. Six family members and three team members travelled to the school and enjoyed a festive afternoon at the school and were thoroughly entertained by the play put on by the children.
Verity Warmsley, the Home Manager of Gibraltar, said “continuation of life for our family members is very important to us. Being able to go out and engage with their local community has a real and positive impact on people living with a Dementia, and it was especially great seeing the intergenerational connection at this event.” One family member, Elizabeth, couldn’t stop talking about the play with her son when he came to visit the next day, he said “she would not stop going on about it” and how much she enjoyed it.
Overmonnow Primary has been selected as a Learning Network School for Welsh Charter and work to engage with the local community, including coming to visit Gibraltar Nursing Home. The primary school have enjoyed making handmade Christmas cards to give to the family members at the home which will be delivered in the next week.
For Gibraltar Nursing Home, outings like this are a continuation of the lives residents have always lived, not an exception. The perception that moving into a care home means being confined indoors is far from the reality in the Monmouth home. Residents are supported to carry on with the activities they’ve always enjoyed, within reason, ensuring life remains as fulfilling and engaging as possible. Whether it’s exploring festive lights and displays at a garden centre or enjoying other meaningful experiences, these outings help residents stay connected to their community and maintain a sense of normality and purpose in everyday life.