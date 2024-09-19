A STUDY has suggested Gloucester is the second best city for university-graduate opportunities.
The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, evaluated the number and costs of one-bedroom rentals, average salaries, entry-level job opportunities, and the quality of local hospitality venues. A final score out of 100 was then calculated based on these factors.
Gloucester ranked second with an overall score of 55.31 out of 100. The average salary is said to be £28,904, with monthly costs for a single person estimated at £812. Graduates would pay an average of £727 for a one-bedroom or studio flat.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “These findings provide valuable insights for students and recent graduates who are facing the often-challenging decision of where to start their post-graduation journeys.
“The study serves as a practical guide by evaluating key factors such as rental costs, entry-level job opportunities, and average salaries, which are crucial elements for anyone in the process of deciding where to begin their career. By considering these factors, individuals can make more informed decisions about where to establish themselves after university.”
Gloucester lost top spot to Coventry, with a score of 68.23. The average salary claimed is £32,855, with monthly costs estimated at £765. The cost for a one-bedroom or studio flat is £606 per month.