A MAN in Gloucester has been fined over £6,000 after pleading guilty to selling illegal disposable vapes.
Hiwa Elyasi, 22, of New Street, Gloucester, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday, October 28. He pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court for four offences of selling illegal disposable vapes, which contained more than the legal 2 millilitre limit of nicotine liquid.
Mr Elyasi was ordered to pay a total of £6,384, with £666 for the first offence and £1,066 for each of the subsequent 3 offences. He will also pay costs of £975 and victim surcharge of £1,545.
Cllr Dave Norman, Cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Our officers continue to inspect shops to ensure that any nicotine inhaling products are legal.
“In this case Mr Elyasi continued to supply illegal items which left us no choice than to take formal action.”
During a Trading Standards inspection at One Stop Shop, Southgate Street in February, Officers found 1,005 illegal vapes. Mr Elyasi came to the shop and confirmed he was the owner. The goods were seized and Mr Elyasi was invited to attend an interview under caution.
Trading Standards Officers visited the shop again, February 27 and 29. They found 120 and 54 illegal vapes respectively. In March, Mr Elyasi was stopped on Southgate Street near One Stop Shop. The car contained the keys to the shop, with 384 illegal vapes.
Mr Elyasi told the court that he was no longer the owner of the shop having surrendered it following the seizure on March 6. Trading Standards said this was the first prosecution in Gloucestershire for the sale of illegal vapes.
Any information about illegal vape sales can be reported to Trading Standards on [email protected], or by calling the consumer advice line on 0808 223 1133.