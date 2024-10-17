A GLOUCESTERSHIRE businesswoman has won a national award for her tailored approach to HR consultancy.
Kelly Tucker, founder and Managing Director of HR Star, won ‘Best Businesswoman in Business Services’ at The tenth annual Best Businesswomen Awards 2024.
She was awarded at a gala event in Hilton Syon Park, London, recognised for prioritising the needs of both businesses and employees - promoting healthy workplace environments.
The Best Businesswomen Awards, aims to highlight and honour female business leaders across a diverse range of industries. The awards are open to women at all stages of their careers, providing a platform to showcase their contributions to the business world. This year’s winners were selected by a panel of judges based on their business acumen, innovation, and commitment to customer care.
Kelly said: “This recognition is a significant milestone for HR Star. It reflects the dedication of our team and the positive impact we create by helping businesses thrive through its people. I’m incredibly proud that our commitment to transforming workplaces has been recognised at such a prestigious level. This acknowledgement only inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what HR can achieve in supporting organisational growth.”
Debbie Gilbert, organiser of the awards, said: “Since our launch in 2015, we have recognised over 1,000 women across a wide range of industries. The selection process is rigorous, and becoming a winner is a major achievement. The judges believed HR Star really cares about the people it works with, with Kelly’s great passion for HR shining through.”
Kelly’s HR consultancy HR Star has also been shortlisted in the HR Excellence Awards 2024 for 'HR Team of the Year'. The Gloucestershire consultancy will find out if it has been successful at an awards ceremony on December 3, at The Brewery, London.