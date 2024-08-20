GLOUCESTERSHIRE College has committed to a new approach for activities, clubs, societies, sports and trips.
Ready for the new academic year starting in September, the college designed a new programme for students to read through, which has plenty of extra curricular activities on offer.
Gloucestershire College calls it “the Enrichment Programme”. They said: “Enrichment is our term for a huge range of clubs, activities and trips that we offer across our campuses.
“Essentially, it encompasses all the fun, social things you can look forward to alongside your college course. If you’d like to introduce something new, we can support you in establishing your own society too.
It’s a great chance for you to discover new hobbies and test your skills. You can make new lifelong friends, and most importantly, have fun!”
The college offers sports clubs like multisports, badminton, basketball, karate and football. Clubs and societies from Film Club to Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) are also up for grabs.
Additional skills, awards and training are also included to gain extra skills for CVs. Students could learn to code, get qualified as a lifeguard, or get introductions to cookery or beauty skills. Trips such as to the cinema, theme parks, galleries and sports sessions are also on offer.