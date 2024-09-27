GLOUCESTERSHIRE College has opened a new sustainable construction centre at its Cheltenham campus, with plans to teach construction subjects.
The centre will provide students with additional training in electrical, plumbing and carpentry subjects, offered alongside courses including construction multi-skills, property maintenance, groundworks, and surveying and planning.
The centre was built by some of the college’s partners, including contractors of Beard Construction, architects Roberts Limbrick, quantity surveyors Ward Williams Associates, structural engineers Simpson Associates and fire consultants Helios.
Jamie Harwood, Director at Beard, said: "We’re extremely proud to have worked in partnership with Gloucestershire College to deliver this sustainable, state-of-the-art facility.
“Throughout our 130 year history, Beard has built many educational facilities, but it feels especially rewarding to have delivered space to train people within our own industry. Future construction talent, and potentially even future Beard employees, will have the opportunity to pursue their passions and hone their skills here.”
The funds for the build came from the college’s successful bid for Department for Education (DfE) funding by Cheltenham Borough Council, helping secure £4 million from the DfE. The college funded the rest of the £5 million build.
You can find out more about the college’s construction and trade courses on offer by visiting the college’s social media pages or via its website.