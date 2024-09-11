GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council (GCC) has launched a campaign today (Sep 11) asking residents to return any mobility equipment they are no longer using.
GCC, in partnership with the NHS, currently provides the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service (formerly GIS Healthcare), which lends free equipment to people for as long as they need it.
This can be following a hospital visit or to maintain their independence, and can range from hospital grade beds, wheelchairs, to crutches and perching stools.
Cllr Stephan Fifield (CON), cabinet member for adult social care, said: “It is really easy to return equipment you no longer need. There are multiple drop-off points across the county, including libraries for smaller items. You can also arrange a free collection from your home during working hours, Monday to Friday.
“Your equipment can make a big difference. By returning items you no longer need, you're making sure that others in our community can benefit from the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service.”
Equipment handed back is cleaned, refurbished or recycled if damaged. Foresters can return equipment directly to the Forest Locality Office in Cinderford, or the libraries in Coleford, Cinderford and Lydney.
Residents can also arrange a free collection from their home. If you have equipment you wish to return, you can call 01452 520438 or visit the website www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/return-equipment.