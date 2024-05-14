Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) will host a “Spring Into Social Care” event for people to find out more about career opportunities in children’s social work.
The event will take place Thursday, May 16, from 10am to 2pm, at the Social Work Academy, Quayside House, Gloucester.
The Executive Director of Children’s Services, Ann James, will welcome guests to the event allowing residents to learn about the different teams and roles available within children’s social care.
Attendees will also hear from the Social Work Academy team who will share details of career pathways and practice. There will also be opportunities to speak to senior leaders and social workers, with lunch provided.
Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at GCC said: “We want every child in Gloucestershire to have the best possible start in life.
“That’s why we are at the forefront of social work practice development and are looking for people who share our ambitions for Gloucestershire’s children and families.
“You’ll hear from the Director of Children’s Services and have the chance to ask questions. You can meet like-minded colleagues and see whether Gloucestershire could offer you a future in a rewarding profession where you’ll make a positive difference to the lives of the county’s most vulnerable children, young people and families.”