THE county council is set to invest an additional £1.5 million “to continue its commitment to help level up communities" across Gloucestershire.
A report going to cabinet next Wednesday (September 20) recommends that £1,479,954 is invested in projects and activities that will support Gloucestershire communities to ‘level up’.
The additional investment would see £949,954 going towards addressing issues, such as digital exclusion, cost of living, online harm and community transport.
The remaining £530,000 would be allocated to the Build Back Better Councillor Scheme, giving each county councillor an extra £10,000 to spend in their division.
The council say the aim of the investment is to build on its ambition to ‘level up’ its communities and take action to reduce health inequalities.
It comes after the council launched its Levelling Up Together grant scheme last year, which allocated £1.5 million to areas of the county that needed it most.
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We want every resident in Gloucestershire to have an equal opportunity for a healthy and happy life.
“This additional investment will help us tackle some of the barriers that our communities face by focusing on digital exclusion, the cost of living, online harm and community transport.”