The opportunity is open to young people who live in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire or Powys. Rural Media is about to commence refurbishing and kitting-out Packers House, located in the centre of Hereford, which thanks to a successful bid to the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund strongerhereford.co.uk/ it recently purchased, in order establish a digital media centre for training and supporting creative entrepreneurs and communities in Herefordshire and the region.