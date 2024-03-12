Rural Media, a charity dedicated to empowering communities through film, media, and digital arts, is seeking to appoint Youth Trustees aged 16-24 to join its Board.
Youth Trustees will play a vital role supporting the charity's work, bringing fresh perspectives and contributing to the diversity and vibrancy of the Board.
The opportunity is open to young people who live in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire or Powys. Rural Media is about to commence refurbishing and kitting-out Packers House, located in the centre of Hereford, which thanks to a successful bid to the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund strongerhereford.co.uk/ it recently purchased, in order establish a digital media centre for training and supporting creative entrepreneurs and communities in Herefordshire and the region.
Nic Millington, Rural Media CEO, said: “We’re particularly keen to hear from applicants with diverse experiences of rural life, while a passion for the arts and media is a must.”
Anyone who wants to know more before applying can come to a Youth Trustee drop-in session at Packers House between 4pm and 6pm on Friday, March 15.
The deadline to apply is 6pm on April 2 , with interviews due to take place between April 8th and 18th.
Rural Media ruralmedia.co.uk is a Hereford-based charity and production company producing digital arts projects and award-winning films. Founded over 30 years ago, we have a reputation, locally and nationally, for telling powerful stories from unheard voices and nurturing creative talent.
“We develop and deliver creative media projects with some of the most isolated and disadvantaged groups in the country, including people with disabilities, homeless young people, Gypsies, Roma, and Travellers, and those experiencing domestic or relationship abuse. Our work invests skills, opportunities for creative self-expression, and aims to raise awareness, influence change, and celebrate rural life.” said a spokesman for the charity
Rural Studios ruralstudios.co.uk is the commercial arm of Rural Media. From music videos to TikTok style shorts, from broadcast television to commissioned training and education resources, the company’s clients and partners include the BBC, Channel 4, Welsh Assembly, Hay Festival, Police & Crime Commissioners, local and central government departments.