A GLOUCESTERSHIRE-based couple have created a new children’s book following the pair’s previous successes.
Sarah Matthews and Rodney Matthews have authored and illustrated ‘Yendor: The Land of the Googolsaurs’.
The book is a sequel to their first children's book ‘Yendor: The Journey of a Junior Adventurer’ which was turned into an animation, and won many awards at international, independent film festivals.
Sarah Matthews said: “Writing ‘Yendor: The Land of the Googolsaurs’ gave me the chance to channel my love of words, language, and imagination into a story that celebrates friendship, bravery, and curiosity. Having swapped academia for the creative world of children’s fiction, I’ve found real joy in working alongside Rodney and his magical illustrations - building worlds, shaping stories, and sparking young imaginations along the way.
“For readers growing up close to nature - among rivers, wildlife, and ancient woodland like the Forest of Dean. I hope this story captures a similar kind of magic: a place where the strange and wonderful might be hiding just out of sight.”
The story revolves around an adventurer Yendor and his best friend Pink, who are determined to help when a young dactyl, Peetee’s, mother vanishes. As the mystery of Peetee’s missing mother unravels, Yendor realises that this adventure is going to be far bigger than he imagined.
The couple has built up an incredible fan base around Rodney's impressive and legendary fantasy illustration work and they have recently stepped into the world of children's books, creating fantasy stories for young readers.
Rodney is an award-winning fantasy artist, internationally-acclaimed illustrator, and conceptual designer of fantasy and science fiction. Born in 1945, in Paulton, England, his distinctive style gained prominence in the 1970s with his poster art which sold millions worldwide.
He has illustrated over 140 album covers for influential rock bands, such as Thin Lizzy, Asia and Rick Wakeman, while also becoming a favourite in the genre of speculative fiction, notably with science fiction and fantasy writer, Michael Moorcock.
Rodney also made his mark in the video game industry, working alongside the likes of Traveller’s Tales and Sony Psygnosis, as well as in animation, being given free rein to create and design the children’s TV series ‘Lavender Castle’ for Gerry Anderson.
Sarah began her career in academia as a lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. She moved on in 2015, with two degrees in Language/Linguistics and Philosophy. Her new venture led her to become joint partner and studio manager of Rodney Matthews Studios, growing the business into a successful publishing house.
Sarah excelled as a graphic artist, taking Rodney’s illustrations and designing them into marketable products. She has won awards for her skills as both Director and Voice-over Artist with the animation, ‘Yendor: the Journey of a Junior Adventurer’, and gained critical acclaim for her debut children’s novel which released last year, entitled ‘Oddney's Otherland: Chronicles from Beneath the Shed - In Search of the Two-Headed Firedrake’.
You can find out more information about the couple’s published work and purchase the new book online.