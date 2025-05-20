Sarah Matthews said: “Writing ‘Yendor: The Land of the Googolsaurs’ gave me the chance to channel my love of words, language, and imagination into a story that celebrates friendship, bravery, and curiosity. Having swapped academia for the creative world of children’s fiction, I’ve found real joy in working alongside Rodney and his magical illustrations - building worlds, shaping stories, and sparking young imaginations along the way.