EXPERTS at the University of Gloucestershire are participating in major new international research to combat the escalating global threat of desertification on populations and the environment.
Desertification refers to gradual land degradation into desert due to natural processes, climate change and human activities.
The University’s Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI) has joined a five-year project called TERRASAFE, which will focus on five rural pilot areas facing desertification: Italy, Cyprus, Spain, Romania, and Tunisia. The University says these regions face significant challenges which threaten the livelihoods of local communities.
Dr Jane Mills, Associate Professor in Agri-Environmental Behaviours and part of the CCRI, said: “By bringing together academics, field scientists, and innovative companies, and closely involving local communities, we aim to implement practical solutions tailored to the unique needs and challenges of each region.
“We will work hand-in-hand with local populations to test and evaluate a range of nature-based, technical, and social solutions. Our goal is to enhance the resilience of these communities, enabling them to combat desertification in a manner that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable."
The project is coordinated by Dr Jacob Keizer of the University of Aveiro in Portugal. It’s received approximately seven million Euros funding, co-financed by the EU under the Horizon Europe Framework Programme, and supported by Innovate UK through the Horizon Europe Guarantee scheme.