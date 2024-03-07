A FARMER in Gloucestershire was reunited with his tractor after only a few hours after it was reported stolen.
Gloucestershire Police said “at around 4am (Wednesday 6 March) officers received a report that a New Holland Tractor had been stolen from a property in Nibley Green near Dursley.
It is believed that the tractor was taken between 10pm last night and 3.30am this morning. Just before 7am this morning, an eagle-eyed member of the public called to report a tractor abandoned in a field near Alkington Lane in Berkeley.
Officers arrived at the scene and were able to confirm the tractor matched the description of the one that had been reported stolen hours earlier.
The tractor was almost four miles away from where it had been stolen from. The owner was notified of the discovery and was able to collect his tractor just after 9.30am.”
Gloucestershire Police published advice to the public when it comes to suspected vehicle theft. They said “check where you left it. It sounds obvious, but if your car is missing our first advice is always to double-check where you parked it.
So often a missing car, presumed stolen, is exactly where the owner left it – they simply forgot.Many cars these days come with GPS trackers to locate them if they're lost or stolen.
If this is the case for your car, please contact your dedicated tracking service before contacting us – if the car genuinely appears to have been stolen they'll usually contact us on your behalf.”
They also said that it may be wise to contact the council and added that “the second most common reason for a missing vehicle is that it's been removed by the council for illegal parking.”
For further advice, you can check their website at https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/