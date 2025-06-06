GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police announced it is supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s 2Wheel Operation, in a bid to reduce the number of bike users killed or seriously injured on roads.
In Gloucestershire there were 774 road traffic collisions involving motorcyclists between April 2024 and April 2025, with 45 being serious injury collisions, and six resulting in fatalities.
Police said many of these could have been prevented by greater awareness from other road users or through safer riding.
Inspector Martyn Murawa from Specialist Operations said: “Motorcyclists, cyclists and e-scooter riders are some of the most vulnerable road users and we’re using this campaign to engage with riders and promote safer habits whilst also ensuring other motorists are aware of their responsibilities and know how to behave and act on our roads.
"Our efforts to make the roads of Gloucestershire safe take place 24/7, 365 days a year and this campaign forms part of our joint work with the Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership."
Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and Chair of Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership Nick Evans added: "Data shows that in Gloucestershire, motorcyclists have made up 20 per cent of deaths and serious injuries on the County’s roads since 2017, so there is clearly a need for a focused campaign of this type and I’m very glad that it is being supported by Gloucestershire Police.
"The Road Safety Partnership is stepping up to make sure that all of the relevant agencies in Gloucestershire are working together to make the County’s roads safer. Educating drivers and riders through awareness campaigns like this plays an important part of that work, making sure that we reduce the numbers of people who are killed and seriously injured on our roads."
In an effort to proactively reduce these accidents, the Roads Policing Unit will be engaging road users over the coming weeks until Sunday, June 15.
They are also asking motorcyclists to consider taking part in Bikesafe, which is a national police-run motorcycle initiative aimed at working with bikers to raise awareness and skill.
Bikesafe will show you the skills needed to read the road and improve road knowledge, followed by an observed ride, where an accredited biker will follow you and put your skills to the test. Afterwards, they’ll give you feedback on how to improve your skills.
Police said the workshops aim to cover rider attitude, systematic methods, collision causation, cornering, positioning, overtaking, observation, braking, hazard perception, and use of gears.
Car users are also advised to consider some simple safety points when cyclists and motorcyclists are on the roads. These include leaving at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking, double-checking mirrors and blind spots, especially before turning or pulling out, and using the ‘Dutch Reach’ method.
This 1970s method involves opening the car door from the inside, with the hand furthest from the handle, which forces you to turn your body and check behind you.
Motorists should also expect to see more bikes on roads as we approach the summer months.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.