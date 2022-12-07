MARK Smith, assistant head of Freemasonry in Gloucestershire, visited Coleford to see how a Masonic Charitable Foundation grant has helped Great Oaks Hospice.
Great Oaks’ chief executive, John Aizlewood, told Mark: “We at Great Oaks make sure that people feel safe in what can of course be a very difficult and distressing time.
“We can show them that they are not alone and that help is at hand at any time they need us.
“We are grateful for the support given by the Gloucestershire Freemasons as we rely upon donations to enable us to offer our full range of support”.
John paid tribute to the dedicated staff and volunteers many of whom have been accompanying people on that final journey for many years which they describe as ‘a real privilege’.
Mark said: “The hospice offers a broad range of support: ‘hospice at home’ care so people can be among their loved ones; a befriending service so they never feel alone; complementary therapy to ease their symptoms; a wellbeing group so they can talk through any issues with their peers and get advice from the staff; and of course a bereavement service for those left behind.
“The hospice receives a third of its income from the NHS, a third from their charity shops and a third from benefactors such as the Gloucestershire Freemasons and fundraising events.
“We have some particularly strong lodges in the Forest and
“I know they and their families will want to help to keep the fantastic work by the team of staff and volunteers at Great Oaks going.
“We can all do that by donating to and buying from the Great Oaks charity shops, attending their fun events and by volunteering as well as making donations.”