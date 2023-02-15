GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police’s first group of students on the degree holder entry programme have graduated.
The class of ’23 from the University of South Wales in Newport included 18 students who successfully completed the 26-week course, which launched in July 2020 and finished with a graduation ceremony last month.
Those who were successful also completed a minimum of 10 weeks tutorship with the tutor assessment unit before starting their duties on the front line as regular police officers.
Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson, who took part in the graduation ceremony, said: “It’s always nice to be first, and I was delighted to be able to add my congratulations.
“There are some who are concerned that the graduate programme might stop those who are not academically gifted from entering the police.
‘‘But, as crime becomes more widespread and complex, policing methods must also keep pace and it is interesting to see the support we have received from the wider public.
“I hope these new officers are the first of many, and that they have long, successful and rewarding careers within the police”.
Chief Constable Rod Hansen said, “My congratulations to all our graduates and I wish them every success in their future career.”