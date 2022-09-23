Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 44 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from two in the previous seven days.