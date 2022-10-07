Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for 30 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for 30 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from 21 on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that 16 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 3. This was up from 12 in the previous seven days.